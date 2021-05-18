Watch Last 10 Bruins OT Goals, Including Brad Marchand's Game 2 Winner

Watch last 10 Bruins OT goals, including Marchand's Game 2 winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are no strangers to overtime games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In fact, both of the first two games in their first-round series against the Washington Capitals went to overtime.

After losing during the extra period in Saturday night's Game 1, the Bruins bounced back and won in overtime Monday night in Game 2 when Brad Marchand beat Capitals goalie Craig Anderson with a powerful one-time shot that evened the series.

It was Marchand's second career overtime goal in the playoffs. His first came in 2013 when he scored against the New York Rangers to win Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden.

There's been no shortage of Bruins overtime goals in the playoffs in recent years, and on Tuesday the NHL released a video of the last 10 Boston has scored.

Check them out below: