WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Provides Update on Coronavirus Cases, State Response

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update Thursday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 cases and response, including the latest vaccine distribution numbers.

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 8.55% Wednesday, up from 7.66% the day before.

The state reported 29,080 new tests on Wednesday, of which 2,486 came back positive.

As of Wednesday's numbers, 1,139 patients hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of 10 from Tuesday. There were 38 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,230.