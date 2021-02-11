Local

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Provides Update on State's Coronavirus Response and Vaccine Distribution

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response and vaccine distribution on Thursday afternoon.

The news briefing will take place at 4 p.m. and you can stream it here in the app.

On Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 test positive rate fell to 3.1% continuing a trend of the rate remaining relatively low.

Local

Jamad Fiin

Once a Viral Sensation, Boston's Jamad Fiin Inspires Youth One Layup at a Time

Rachael Rollins

Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins Cleared in South Bay Center Confrontation With Driver

There were an additional 28 COVID-related deaths reported.

Connecticut also saw a decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations by 56.

There are currently 770 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state. That is the lowest number of hospitalizations since mid-November.

Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us