WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont to Hold Monday COVID-19 Briefing

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response and vaccination efforts in a briefing Monday afternoon.

You can watch the briefing live here in this article at 4 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As of Friday, the state's COVID-19 test positive rate was at 2.62% and hospitalizations had again dropped below 500 to 478.

The state is planning to announce expanded walk-up access to the COVID-19 vaccine across Connecticut.

DPH officials said this is done in an effort to have as many providers and locations as possible offering walk-up appointments where no appointments are needed. Many providers have been offering walk-up appointments for several weeks as a way to reduce barriers to COVID-19 vaccine access.

In addition, health care providers now have the ability to resume use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a pause.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.” Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory. Insurance information does not need to be entered. You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself. In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results. You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

Providers With Their Own Vaccine Sign-Ups