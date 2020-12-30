Local

First Night Boston

WATCH LIVE: First Night Boston 2021

Enjoy six hours of virtual entertainment starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31

Join us on New Year's Eve for First Night Boston.

The celebration has gone virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, featuring diverse local musicians and a spectacular ice skating performance. NBC10 Boston and NECN have worked with Conventures to recreate all of the fun we would have had in Copley Square.

Watch continuous coverage of the First Night Boston festivities right here on our livestream from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021.

Local

11 mins ago

New England States, NJ Extend Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey Games

NHL 47 mins ago

‘I Will Always Be a Bruin': Chara Confirms He's Leaving Boston

From jazz to pop, classical to country and hip-hop to choral, the performers will be a reflection of the cultures and communities Boston shares.

NBC10 Boston will also air a First Night Boston special at 7 p.m. The special will air on NECN and NBC Sports Boston at 11 p.m.

This article tagged under:

First Night BostonBostonNew Year's Eve
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us