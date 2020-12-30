WATCH LIVE: First Night Boston 2021

Join us on New Year's Eve for First Night Boston.

The celebration has gone virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, featuring diverse local musicians and a spectacular ice skating performance. NBC10 Boston and NECN have worked with Conventures to recreate all of the fun we would have had in Copley Square.

Watch continuous coverage of the First Night Boston festivities right here on our livestream from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021.

From jazz to pop, classical to country and hip-hop to choral, the performers will be a reflection of the cultures and communities Boston shares.

NBC10 Boston will also air a First Night Boston special at 7 p.m. The special will air on NECN and NBC Sports Boston at 11 p.m.