Watch Friday: Return to School Town Hall With Secretary of Education, CDC Director

The town hall will air at 1 p.m. on NECN and be livestreamed on NECN.com and NBC10Boston.com

By Staff Reports

Miguel Cardona (left) and Rochelle Walensky (right)
AP

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will join the YMCA of Greater Boston and Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for a Town Hall on Friday.

The event will be held at the Yawkey Boys & Girls Club of Roxbury, with a select audience of parents and students able to ask questions about plans to keep kids safe when returning to school amid rising COVID cases fueled by the delta variant.

Cardona and Walensky will also discuss how the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs are integral to assist with improving student outcomes, academic achievement, and social-emotional development.

The Town Hall will be moderated by NBC10 Boston's Latoyia Edwards and will be run from 1 to 3 p.m.

It is by invitation-only but will air live on NECN and be livestreamed on NECN.com and NBC10Boston.com.

