WATCH LIVE: Vermont Gov. Gives Virtual COVID Update As Officials Quarantine

Gov. Phil Scott will give a virtual coronavirus update at 11 a.m. Friday as he and other state officials remain in quarantine. They are expected to reveal details on how people over the age of 75 can get vaccinated.

Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and three other Vermont state officials are quarantining after possible exposure at the virus briefings on Friday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The governor's office said Scott tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week, but he will continue to quarantine and be tested again on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Scott said that he and other officials would give more detail on how people over the age of 75 can make appointments starting Monday, Jan. 25 along with other vaccination information Friday.

Once the state vaccinates that age demographic -- composed of approximately 49,000 people -- officials will administer doses to people over the age of 70, then 65, respectively. Vermont will then move to vaccinate those with certain high-risk conditions.

Vaccine clinics will start on Jan. 27. People will register online, or by calling a phone number. The website and phone number will be announced on or before Jan. 25, in addition to other details.

Appointments cannot be made by calling any other Health Department phone number. Officials are asking residents not to call health care providers or hospitals for vaccine appointments.

More than 29,000 people have now received the COVID-19 vaccine in Vermont, including 4,092 of whom have received both doses. The state reported 101 new coronavirus cases Thursday. The death toll remains at 168.