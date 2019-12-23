WATCH: Santa Gronk’s New Holiday Video Compares Belichick to the Grinch

Wondering what Santa would look like if he were 6'6" and wore a sleeveless coat to show off his biceps?

Gronk's got you covered.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski posted a special holiday video on his social media platforms on Sunday, "How the Grinch Won 6 Rings," in which he reads a football-themed version of Dr. Seuss's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

How the Grinch Won Six Rings By Dr. Santa Gronk! pic.twitter.com/YEN3Dq213q — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 23, 2019

The video starts out with a clip from Gronk's recent appearance on FOX where he compared Patriots coach Bill Belichick to the Grinch.

"It caused quite a stir," Gronk says.

He goes on to tell a story of how the Belichick Grinch clamped down on a fictional team's partying ways, and made them "start Tom (Brady)'s TB12 diet."

Then, he says, "something magical happened." The Grinch was right all along and the team went on to win the Super Bowl.

"The Grinch was so happy, his hoodie, I mean heart, doubled in size," Santa Gronk says.

The video ends with a cartoon image of the Belichick Grinch guzzling what appears to be a six-pack of beers with Gronk.

"I showed the Grinch how to rage, since I know those type of things," Gronk says. "Thus concludes the tale of 'How the Grinch Won 6 Rings.'"