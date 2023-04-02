WATCH: Season 2 of ‘Osprey Cam' Returns With Iconic Birds to Cape Cod

Friends of Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge have begun the second season of their "Osprey Cam" series, which lets viewers watch a livestream of the bird of prey.

Staff of the nonprofit set up a camera and microphone near an osprey nest at Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in East Falmouth.

"Our season almost came to an unfortunate end on April 1st, when due to high winds and some rotted boards, the nest platform came crashing to the ground," reads a statement on the Friends of Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge website. "But thanks to an amazing rapid response team, headed by The Osprey Project of Falmouth, the platform was replaced within hours."

The osprey is one of the most significant birds to return to the north once spring begins, according to the website's Frequently Asked Questions.

"Ospreys are one of the first indicators of the coming of more life, greenery, and warm weather here on Cape Cod," said Emilie Brush and Nicole Westfall, members of AmeriCorps Cape Cod, in MNWR's 2021 Winter Newsletter.

You can see the highlights of season 2 on the MNWR's website here, or catch the livestream of the Osprey nest here.