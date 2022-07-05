Local

Cape Cod

WATCH: Shark Spotted Attacking Seal Just Off Cape Cod Beach on July Fourth

The shark was 'SO CLOSE' to the shore of Nauset Outer Beach, Kim Reilly said on Facebook

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman who was celebrating the Fourth of July at a beach on Cape Cod captured quite a scene when she recorded a shark finding its dinner just off the shoreline.

Kim Reilly was near the water's edge on the north side of Nauset Outer Beach in Orleans with her family when a shark began attacking a seal around 8:30 p.m. Monday, just as the sun was setting.

The Outer Beach stretches south for 5 miles from Nauset Beach in Orleans all the way to Chatham.

The warning signs are up, and people know to be aware, thanks to more than a decade of research. Most sharks return to the Cape between August and October. But even though it's still early in the season, the sharks are definitely here. Here's what beachgoers should know.
Reilly didn't say about how many yards offshore the shark was, but said, "you can see in part of the video where the wave is breaking, it was VERY VERY VERY close!!!"

The 45-second video, which some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic content, shows the seal's blood pooling into the water as it's attacked by the shark.

Reilly said on her Facebook post that it was "surreal" to witness, noting it was also "horrific" to watch.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed a shark sighting in the area on its Sharktivity app.

Sharks actively feed close to shore at dusk, according to experts. And white sharks have followed seal populations to the Cape in recent years.

The shark season stretches from around the start of summer into early October, and beaches regularly close for shark sightings.

