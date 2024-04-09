Watch some of the best videos from Monday's total solar eclipse

Monday's total solar eclipse brought tens of thousands of travelers to northern New England to watch the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

But not everyone was able to get outside to view the big event, and even if you did see it, you might not have been in the path of totality. NBC10 Boston and NBC stations across the country captured every angle of the eclipse, and here's a look at some of the best video we gathered:

2024 solar eclipse: The view from Maine

Photojournalist Steve Shannon captured the solar eclipse from Flagstaff Lake in Eustis, Maine

Professor returns to childhood home in Vermont to watch solar eclipse

A man who witnessed Monday's eclipse in Ferrisburgh, Vermont, says he wouldn't have wanted to be any other place.

Crowds flock to View Boston at the Prudential Center to watch the eclipse

People lined up at the observation deck of the Prudential Center to get a view of Monday's eclipse from Boston.

Solar eclipse floods NH roads with traffic

After traveling to New Hampshire to witness Monday's eclipse, thousands hit the road to exit the Granite State.

2024 solar eclipse: Thousands travel to Vermont to witness path of totality

Travelers make long journey home after eclipse

Tens of thousands of people traveled to northern New England Monday to get a glimpse of the total solar eclipse.

See some of the best eclipse shots from across North America

From the Mexican city of Mazatlán to Maine, here is how the eclipse was seen across North America.

The moment of totality in Texas

Watch as the total solar eclipse reaches totality in Dallas, Texas.

What happened to sports during the total eclipse?

The 2024 total solar eclipse fascinated crowds across the country, but did it have an impact on sports?

Couple gets married during totality of solar eclipse

Watch a couple tie the knot as the total solar eclipse hit totality in Junction, Texas.

You can also watch our live team coverage of Monday's eclipse from Dallas-Fort Worth to New England below or on NBC10 Boston's YouTube channel: