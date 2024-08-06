Massachusetts

Watch: Great white shark smiles at researchers off the coast of Mass.

The great white was recently captured on camera off the coast of Scituate

By Lauren Melendez

Researchers recently spotted a great white shark off the shores of Scituate, Massachusetts, and this fishy friend was not shy at all.

Great whites have about 300 teeth, and this one probably showed off more than we needed to see.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the region's leading white shark research nonprofit organization, was able to get up close and personal with the shark thanks to some incredible underwater video.

The shark swam right over to the underwater camera, showing off its toothy smile.

Researchers said the shark was one of dozens of great whites that were feasting off a whale carcass about six miles off the coast just a few weeks ago.

