Watch UNRESOLVED: The Detective Finding Molly Bish's Killer

The investigation into who killed teenager Molly Bish remains active -- there was a break in the case just this month -- but who is responsible for finding the killer?

Ahead of the 21st anniversary of Molly's abduction from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren, Massachusetts, NBC10's Leslie Gaydos spoke with the Massachusetts State Police detective on the Unresolved Case Unit.

Det. Mike MacDonald explains what we know about the case, how the team approaches old cases like Molly's and discusses some of the dozens of other unsolved crimes in Worcester County alone.