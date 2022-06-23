WATCH: Vermont Man Tried to Attack Troopers With Excavator, Police Say

A Vermont man is facing charges after police say he tried to use an excavator to hit state troopers during an arrest.

The attack was all caught on camera.

Vermont State Police said the incident began on June 14, when troopers showed up to a home in Hardwick, Vermont to take a man, later identified as 24-year-old Brandon Tallman, into custody. His father, 52-year-old Wayne Tallman, tried to prevent troopers from taking his son by getting behind the controls of an excavator.

The video shows the machinery move threateningly at the troopers, who were forced to move away. The troopers were not hurt.

Wayne Tallman was charged with aggravated assault on a protected official, resisting arrest, impeding, and reckless endangerment. Brandon Tallman also faces multiple charges.