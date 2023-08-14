WATCH: Video shows bikers blocking busy Boston highway over the weekend

A group of bikers descended on a busy Boston highway over the weekend, and video shows them popping wheelies, doing donuts and disrupting traffic before making a speedy exit down.

Massachusetts State Police say around 40 riders on motorcycles and street bikes came rolling down the Leverett Connector Bridge around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, doing donuts and blocking traffic. Troopers on patrol responded, but the riders were gone by the time they arrived.

Someone in the biker community who wishes to stay anonymous spoke to NBC10 Boston Monday night, saying he saw what happened over the weekend and explaining why the bikers took to the streets.

"Basically they’re just saying that all of the lots that they ride are getting shut down by cops. And they have nowhere to ride, and all the cops think that they just want dirt bike trails. Dirt trails? No one wants that. They want stunt lots, pavement,” he said. "Cops won’t let us ride the stunt lots so we just take it to the streets.”

“There was an ambulance that had pulled up behind the pack that day and they immediately cleared out. Because you know what, it could be one of the riders family members, too," he added. "So they look back, they see an ambulance and we let them go by.”

A Boston Uber driver says it's ridiculous.

"Many days they cut in front of you, they stop, it’s just ridiculous,” Vaughn Lee told NBC10 Boston on Monday. "They have the four wheelers, they have the regular motorcycles, it’s getting – it’s been out of hand. The city doesn’t seem to care.”

"They should restrict their licenses,” Vaughn added. "It’s time consuming, it’s a safety issue, they just don’t care.”

The Leverett Connector carries traffic northbound and southbound over the Charles River and connects part of Boston to points north.

The case remains under investigation.