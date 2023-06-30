WATCH: Video shows debris nearly hitting man at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

Newly-released video shows debris falling at a Boston MBTA station and nearly hitting a man on the train platform Monday.

The MBTA confirmed the incident to NBC10 Boston on Friday, saying no one was injured and the area was cordoned off after "ceiling debris fell along the wall."

Video from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows the debris crashing to the ground next to a man standing at the platform for inbound Red Line service.

According to the MBTA, repair work was done and the debris was removed overnight.

"The area was deemed safe early Tuesday morning, and the barriers were removed from the area prior to the start of service," the MBTA said in a statement Friday.

If this sounds familiar, it's not the first time this year that debris has fallen on or near an MBTA passenger.

This March, a 25-pound insulation panel came crashing down at Harvard Station in Cambridge, nearly hitting another Red Line rider who later told NBC10 Boston she was in a "state of shock."

"To look back at the footage and see how close it was to potentially falling one me was hard to see," Cianna Navarro said. "At the moment I didn't know what had fallen. I was in such a state of shock. I couldn't really wrap my head around everything until I left the train station and I stopped and went to the sidewalk and just stood there to gather myself."

At the same station, a utility box fell and injured another woman in May. She is suing the MBTA.

Along the Orange Line, debris also fell from the ceiling at Forest Hills in March. Water poured from the ceiling afterward.