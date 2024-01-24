Water leak shuts down some streets in Boston

A water leak shut down some streets in Boston on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the corner of Somerset and Beacon streets.

The leak caused water to hit the underground steam pipes and made it difficult for visibility.

A dig crew will replace a pipe from 1967, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said. Some services are out from Ashburton Street to Beacon Street.

Beacon Street at Tremont Street to Somerset Street is closed to traffic.