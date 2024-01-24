Boston

Water leak shuts down some streets in Boston

The leak caused water to hit the undergrown steam pipes and made it difficult for visibility

NBC10 Boston

A water leak shut down some streets in Boston on Wednesday.

NBC10 Boston

The incident happened at the corner of Somerset and Beacon streets.

NBC10 Boston
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The leak caused water to hit the underground steam pipes and made it difficult for visibility.

NBC10 Boston

A dig crew will replace a pipe from 1967, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said. Some services are out from Ashburton Street to Beacon Street.

NBC10 Boston

Beacon Street at Tremont Street to Somerset Street is closed to traffic.

More Boston news

Boston 4 hours ago

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Boston, police say

Water Rescue 11 hours ago

Here's why firefighters are jumping into the ice in Fenway this week

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us