Water main break along Saugus stretch of Route 1

There was a water main break alongside Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, leading to traffic impacts for commuters.

The right travel lane on the southbound side of the road was closed due to the water main break, which happened just before the Lynn Fells Parkway. Officials with MassDOT reported the incident just before 6 a.m.

The right lane has since reopened.

Transportation officials said the water main break was on an adjacent property, and said that drivers should expect major impacts and delays.

Pooling water could be seen in the breakdown lane, and spreading into the right travel lane.

MassDOT and state police responded to the scene.