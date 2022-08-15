Water Main Break Along Tremont Street in Boston Causes Road to Buckle

An apparent water main break Monday morning along Tremont Street in Boston has left a section of the road damaged, with an SUV sinking into it.

The water main break was near the corner of Tremont Street and Lenox Street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. An NBC10 Boston crew on scene saw a considerable flow of water along the street when they first arrived before 4 a.m. By around 4:30 a.m., the water had been turned off, but parts of the street were starting to buckle. One SUV was sinking as part of the road appeared to be collapsing.

Boston police, fire and the water department were all seen responding to the incident.

Tremont Street is closed to traffic on both directions in that area, as are nearby side streets.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities for more information about the water main break and is waiting to hear back for more details.