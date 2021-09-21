Water Main Break Floods Beacon Hill

A 30-inch water main burst and flooded the roads of Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood overnight.

The break was near Myrtle Street and Hancock Street, sending water rushing through Hancock Street to Cambridge Street. Some roads were closed Tuesday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Water got into some of the homes, but fire officials said the damage wasn't as bad as expected. Some people were moved to higher ground but no evacuations were needed, Deputy Fire Chief James Greene said.

"A contractor working for Boston Water and Sewer at the intersection of Hancock and Dern, it looks like there was a valve adjacent to their work that let go -- a 30-inch main -- let go of a substantial amount of water," Greene said.

The water valve was shut off by about 2:30 a.m., the Boston Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

Companies responded to a 30 inch water main break at Myrtle Stand Hancock St Beacon Hill. The water flooded Hancock St to Cambridge St . pic.twitter.com/YQlogtGKgF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 21, 2021

Firefighters were checking units up and down to make sure everyone was safe, and that the buildings were safe structurally. The Inspectional Services Department of Boston⁩, electrical and plumbing were investigating any water damage to the buildings.

The Boston Water and Sewer⁩ Commission was working to fix the main and Boston Public Works was assessing damage to the streets. Utility companies Eversource and National Grid were on scene by around 3:45 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.