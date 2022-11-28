Water Main Break Floods Lowell Streets

Emergency crews responded to a large water main break in downtown Lowell, Massachusetts Monday.

Lowell police confirmed the break in the area of Moody Street, Cabot Street and Father Morrissette Boulevard. Video from the scene shows significant flooding.

The city's Water Utility Department warned that the break is affecting many areas and that residents may see discolored water or low water pressure during the repair.

So this water main break in Lowell, MA can’t be good #lowell pic.twitter.com/sz5oekYALI — Eric Maitland (@maitlande) November 28, 2022

Police say the Ayotte Garage is open with free parking for affected residents.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.