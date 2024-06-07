Water shoots out of Hynes Convention Center in Boston

Water was shooting across Boylston Street in Boston on Thursday after a water main break at the Hynes Convention Center.

Cell phone video shared with NBC10 Boston shows a massive stream of water pouring from the building, out into the street.

"If I left my office less than a minute sooner I think I would've been swept across Boylston," Kelly Davidson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This water burst out of Hynes convention center in front of my eyes."

There was no immediate word on what caused the break.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission for more information.