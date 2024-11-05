Police arrest mom, stepdad after baby suffers severe burns in Waterbury, Conn.

Waterbury police have arrested the mother and stepfather of a 6-month-old baby after the infant suffered severe burns after falling off a bed, police said.

Police said the investigation started when staff from Saint Mary’s Hospital contacted them on Oct. 24 after a baby boy was brought into the emergency room with second-and-third-degree burns.

The baby’s mother, 36-year-old Keturah Williams, and the baby’s stepfather, 51-year-old Damon Martin, were home when the child was burned, police said.

Investigators believe the baby was left alone on a bed, rolled off and became wedged between the wall and bed on top of a hot electric heating element.

Police said they determined that Williams and Martin both drank alcohol, used drugs and delayed medical treatment for the baby.

The baby boy was transferred from Saint Mary’s Hospital to Connecticut Children’s for treatment and was released to custody of the state Department of Children and Families.

Detectives and DCF have been investigating.

Two other children who were in the home were also removed and are in DCF custody pending further investigation.

On Monday, detectives obtained arrest warrants charging Williams and Martin with risk of injury/impairing morals of a child and cruelty to persons.

They turned themselves in at police headquarters on Tuesday and were arrested.

Williams was held on $75,000 bond and Martin was held on $150,000.