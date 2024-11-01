Two charged in attack at Watertown bus stop

Police have arrested an 18-year-old accused in a stabbing in Watertown, Massachusetts, the second person charged in the October 22 attack.

Omari Cassell, 18, of Newton, turned himself in to police on assault and battery charges Friday. He, along with 19-year-old Michael McGhee of Boston, are accused of being among a group of three people involved in an October 22 attack at the bus stop at Mt. Auburn and Boylston street.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the victim was waiting for the bus when three men wearing masks jumped out of a car and attacked him. One of the men allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the back.

The victim also suffered injuries to the face and head. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and has been released.

Cassell is expected to be arraigned Monday. McGhee, who was previously arrested, was arraigned on October 25 in Waltham District Court and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.