Watertown

String of package thefts raises concerns in Watertown

Anyone with information about the package thefts should call the Watertown Police Department

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alleged package thefts have put Watertown, Massachusetts, residents on high alert as they spread across town.

The string of thefts started last week, according to Watertown police, who said they believe they're all connected.

The man accused of stealing the packages was described as being 20 to 30 years old, about 5 foot 8 inches tall and having beard. He could also be driving a blue van, police said.

One of the incidents was caught on ring doorbell camera on Purvis Street. The man was seen walking up to a porch of a home, stealing the package and walking away.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An Emerson Road homeowner said this thief tailed a Fed-Ex truck, then pretended to be the resident of the home by going up to the delivery man and signing for their package.

By the time they realized what was going on, the man ran to his van and took off.

Anyone with information about the package thefts should call the Watertown Police Department.

More Watertown news

Feb 3

Dunkin' employee attacked inside Watertown store

Crime and Courts Dec 10, 2023

Man tried to break into Watertown home with woman inside, police say

This article tagged under:

Watertown
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us