Wayfair Announces Round of Layoffs: Report

The Boston-based company, which employes 17,000 people worldwide, said 350 of the layoffs would be at the Boston headquarters, according to the Boston Globe

After years of growth and hiring, Wayfair has announced it is laying off 550 employees worldwide, according to The Boston Globe.

The Boston-based furniture and home decor company, that has its headquarters at the Copley Place mall, gave the news to its employees on Thursday through an email obtained by the Globe.

The company, which employs 17,000 people worldwide, said 350 of the layoffs would be at the Boston headquarters, according to the Globe.

The email sent to the employees says Wayfair "recognized a critical need to more efficiently align our teams with the business priorities that most directly and significantly impact our customers."

The layoffs come just as the company expanded into a second office in Boston last summer.

