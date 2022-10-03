Wayland Officer Fatally Shoots Dog That Was Attacking Him, Police Say

A Wayland police officer shot and killed a dog that police say attacked during a response to a 911 hang-up on Monday.

Wayland police said the officer was speaking with a homeowner on Concord Road when the dog slipped out of the door and attacked the officer.

The dog bit the officer multiple times, according to police, and continued to attack as the officer tried to get back to his cruiser. At that point the officer fired his weapon, killing the dog.

The owner was not near the dog when the officer shot, police said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple bite wounds. There will be an investigation into the use of force.

"This is a very difficult and unfortunate situation," Acting Chief Burman said. "The safety of our officers and community members is of the utmost importance, and anytime an officer has to use force, we take it very seriously. We will investigate this incident to ensure we have the fullest possible understanding of what occurred."

Police said there was a history of complaints about aggressive behavior from the dog.

The 911 call was determined to be made by a child in the home, by accident.