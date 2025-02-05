Wayland

Thieves may be targeting Asian homeowners, Wayland police warn after break-ins

Wayland police are investigating three recent break-ins that appeared to target homeowners of Asian descent, and warn that other towns have reported similar crimes

By Thea DiGiammerino

Thieves who committed three recent break-ins in Wayland, Massachusetts, may be targeting homeowners of Asian descent, police warned Wednesday.

Investigators say other towns have reported similar crimes in recent weeks. In the Wayland cases, all within the last month, the thieves cut all the telephone and cable lines before forcing their way inside. They seemed to be looking primarily for cash and jewelry. The crimes all occurred early in the evening, according to Wayland police.

Wayland police are reminding residents to consider their home security and take basic safety precautions. These include things like locking up doors and windows at night, using deadbolts, removing any hidden keys, keeping valuables in safe places like safes or a lock box, lighting up the outside of your home, and not leaving any valuables in your car.

This is not the first time police in Massachusetts have warned of racially-targeted burglaries. Late last year a New York man pleaded guilty to a string of 2021 break-ins in Newton, Wellesley, Andover and Quincy that targeted families of Asian and South Asian descent. And in April 2024 police arrested four people suspected of running a sophisticated burglary ring that committed dozens of crimes targeting Indian and South Asian families.  

Wayland police said they are working with other local departments to investigate. Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity to police at  508-358-4721.

