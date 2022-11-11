Local

Veterans Day

Ways to Honor Servicemembers on Veterans Day in Massachusetts

The Patriots will be honoring Vietnam veterans and Gold Star Families at a Special Pinning Ceremony at Gillette Stadium at 10:30 a.m., in one of the several Veterans Day events set for Friday

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Veteran's Day, there are plenty of ways to recognize those who served, with several events happening in Boston and the surrounding area that are honoring servicemembers.

At the State House, there will be a Veterans Day Ceremony in Memorial Hall with Governor Charlie Baker. But that's only one of the events slated for Friday's holiday.

At 9 a.m., there will be the 70th annual Fitzgerald Post Veterans Day Memorial Service and parade to St. Brigid’s Church in South Boston.

The Patriots will be honoring Vietnam veterans and Gold Star Families at a Special Pinning Ceremony at Gillette Stadium at 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, at 1 p.m., the Puerto Rican Veterans Day Celebration in the South End will get underway.

There are also smaller ways to honor veterans this month.

Local

Saugus 1 hour ago

Route 1 Northbound in Saugus Closed After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

2 Men Shot in Nashua Thursday Night, Police Say

In Waltham, the CEO of Mindful HealthCare Agency has been caring for so many veterans over the years, she was looking for a simple gesture members of the community could take to show veterans their support.

That’s why she launched Operation Green Light – and encouraged people to participate throughout the month of November with a green light bulb at their home or business.

"You turn one lightbulb to green and green is a symbol of hope, and so this is a way that we can appreciate and honor veterans," Loyce Kayongo said.

This article tagged under:

Veterans DayMassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us