‘We Are All in Shock': Basketball World Reacts to Death of Boston Native Terrence Clarke

The sudden, tragic death of college star and NBA hopeful Terrence Clarke reverberated from the West Coast to the east overnight.

Clarke, a 19-year-old Boston native, died in a car crash in Los Angeles Thursday, the University of Kentucky confirmed. The 6-foot-7 wing had recently finished his first season with the Wildcats and had declared for the 2021 NBA draft last month.

One of Clarke’s coaches at the Vine Street Community Center in Boston, Aldexter Foy, told the Boston Globe that he was with Clarke in Los Angeles just before the accident.

“We just left the gym; he had just left me,” Foy told the Globe. “It is terrible.”

Clarke was returning from a workout around 2 p.m. Thursday when he ran a red light, collided with another car, hit a street light pole and then a block wall, according to Los Angeles police. He died on the way to the hospital.

His teammate BJ Boston, who had been in a car behind Clarke, is reportedly okay.

Clarke led New Hampshire’s Brewster Academy to the 2019 National Prep Championships and had his team back in the 2020 finals before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the event.

He signed with Kentucky out of Boston as one of the top prospects in the 2020 high school class. Brewster Academy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After the Boston Celtics' game against the Phoenix Suns, coach Brad Stevens and Kemba Walker spoke to the media about Clarke's death.

Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown worked out with the Brewster prep star on off days before he went to Kentucky, per MassLive.com. Clarke himself called Brown and Tatum two of his "big supporters" while Brown called Clarke a "super talented kid, who is going to have a bright future."

In a tweet, Brown suggested that Clarke's name be called as a tribute during the NBA draft.

@NBA please let my lil bros name get called this year we need that !!RIP 💚 pic.twitter.com/gzxoGSaMtZ — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) April 23, 2021

In a statement, University of Kentucky men’s head basketball coach John Calipari said he was going to Los Angeles to be with Clarke’s family.

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said in the statement. “A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock."

Clarke is survived by his parents and his three siblings.