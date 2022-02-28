‘We Are Horrified': Russian American Family in Mass. Condemns Invasion of Ukraine

As the deadly conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold more than 4,500 miles away, the Klebanov family is watching from afar and joining the chorus of Russian Americans who are condemning President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Sam Klebanov is originally from St. Petersburg, Russia, but immigrated to the United States when he was 6.

Now an adult, his family owns Petropol, a small bookstore in Newton, Massachusetts, that specializes in Russian literature.

"We are horrified by what's happening," he said. "We have long been critical of the Putin government, but this is a red line that they've crossed, and it's absolutely devastating."

Klebanov said he still has family in Russia and one of his best friends lives in Ukraine.

While he is most concerned for the safety of his family and friends, he pointed out that his family's business depends on Russian imports.

"We do rely on cargo shipments of books from Russia, so we work closely with a lot of publishing houses and authors in Russia," he said.

He and his family joined thousands of protesters at a rally outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Sunday, calling for an end to the conflict, something he notes he couldn't have done in Russia without serious risk.

"Many people are leaving or facing repression for speaking out against the war," he said.