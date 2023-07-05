‘We are out of leads': Mother of man missing from Falmouth asks public for help

The mother of a man who has been missing from Falmouth, Massachusetts, for several weeks is asking for help finding him, stressing that he is loved and they are working every angle to bring him home.

Falmouth police said 44-year-old Adam Wacholder is missing from Gifford Street.

He suffers from mental health conditions and is described as being 6'1" tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black and white hair.

His mother, Peggy Lynn, who lives in Harwich, said they first got wind that something was wrong on June 13, when Wacholder missed medical appointments. His keys, wallet, backpack and all of his medications were missing, but his phone had been left behind.

Lynn's hope is that he went to the ER for help and for a placement for mental health services. She said he has a history of mental health difficulties and knows he has options, and that to disappear without a word is not something he would do.

"Adam and I have been living with the realities of having a mental illness for 20 years and he has been through the mill and he has come out a survivor and has built a life for himself in Falmouth. I can’t imagine him just walking away from all of this, I just can’t imagine this," she told NBC10 Boston.

She described her son as "a kind and gentle and shy person," with "no meanness in him," who gets anxious and nervous and will shy away from large gatherings. The family is desperate for any information.

"Is he in a hospital somewhere, anywhere? You don’t have to tell me where but is he in a hospital because then I know he’s safe. Or is he out on the streets somewhere?”

At this point, Lynn said, they have exhausted all leads, but still hope getting word out might turn up something new.

“We are out of leads here. What I’ve got here are hail Marys,” she said.

"Adam we love you, we miss you, please come home."

Anyone with information about Wacholder's whereabouts is asked to call Falmouth police at 774-255-4527. The family has also set up a Facebook page, hoping to get more eyes on the search, and are working with a private investigator.