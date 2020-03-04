‘We Should Stay Prepared and Calm’: Dealing With Coronavirus Fears

With coronavirus continuing to spread, anxiety is taking hold in many homes and families.

People have questions — "Will I get sick?" "Am I doing enough to stay safe?"

"We should stay prepared and calm," said Dr. Marni Chanoff, a psychiatrist on staff at McLean hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts.

"The most important thing is that we're doing what we need to do to feel like we are prepared," she said. "I'm recommending that people go to the CDC website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it has to be trusted sources."

But she says not to go overboard, either.

"You need to figure out what you need to prepare your home, your family, and then move on," she said.

Educating kids is also important.

"For kids to create a sense of safety, check in with them a lot," she said. "'How are you feeling about this?' 'What do you know, what do you need to know?'"

Chanoff also says to keep your routine as normal as possible, and if you find yourself in a situation of self-quarantining, she has some advice.

"Take one day at a time, get support, get direction," she said. "Keep your home feeling safe, secure, calm."

She also recommends stress reduction techniques like exercising and eating healthy foods for your immune system.