‘We weren't ready for this': Woman speaks after Holyoke shooting killed unborn child

A week after being critically injured in a Massachusetts shooting that killed her unborn child, a woman is speaking about the loss.

Selena Santana, 29, was riding a bus in Holyoke last Wednesday when she was wounded by gunfire. After she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, doctors delivered her baby and tried to save his life, but the infant died.

"We weren't ready for this, we weren't expecting this," Santana told NBC10 Boston Wednesday. "We wanted our baby, and now, you know, I haven't even gotten to see Ezekiel, which is my son's name."

"She cries about it every day, just seeing how many people care about her baby boy, how much Ezekiel is being put out there and cried for," said Santana's sister, Siomara Castro.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Sargeant Street and Maple Street around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Two people have been charged with murder in the shooting, including 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez and 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos, both of Holyoke. They were arraigned last week.

Police are continuing to search for a third suspect, but they have said they don't believe the public to be at risk.

The DA’s office said the three males involved in the gunfight have been identified and were transported to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries. They are in police custody, it’s just unclear when they’ll be officially charged.