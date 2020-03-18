‘We Will Forever Have Wonderful Memories,’ Gisele Says Goodbye to Boston

Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram on Wednesday to say goodbye to Boston and New England Patriots fans.

The post was published the day after her husband, Tom Brady, announced he was leaving the Patriots after 20 years spent together.

"What a ride the last decade has been," the Brazilian supermodel wrote. "Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories."

Bündchen and Brady were married in 2009 and started their family in Boston, where their two children were born and raised. Multiple sources reported Tuesday that Brady is now expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.