Weather continues to cause travel problems at Logan International Airport

Weather continues to make waves for travelers in Boston, who were stuck at Logan International Airport on Wednesday, many spending the night with dozens of flights canceled or delayed.

Passengers attempted to sleep on the floor after, they said, they waited in line for more than three hours to talk to airline staff at the counter.

“[Delta] said they cannot control the weather, so no food, no nothing. No vouchers, no accommodation and, as you can imagine, all the hotels nearby were sold out,” passenger Rosa Godinho said.

With Tropical Storm Debby creeping north, it could take days to get operations back on track.

NBC10 Boston contacted all the major airlines, on Wednesday, and got a response from Southwest. Southwest is allowing some customers affected by Debby or the bad weather in the Northeast to rebook, with conditions, without additional charges, request a refund or a flight credit.

United said because of Debby some customers can reschedule, with the airline waiving change fees and also fare differences.

This comes after a weekend full of weather-related delays, when as many as 25 international flights and some additional flights from New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., all had to land in Boston after thunderstorms swept through parts of the Northeast. The issues were so severe that some passengers were stranded on planes on the tarmac for hours.

Under new federal rules enacted in May, airlines must now provide full cash refunds for issues like canceled flights and significant baggage delays. If you believe your rights are being violated, you can file a complaint with the DOT Office of Aviation Consumer Protection at https://secure.dot.gov/air-travel-complaint.