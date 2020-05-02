Weather Forecast: Breezy Saturday, Warm Sunday

A delightful start to the weekend under plentiful sunshine with a land breeze- wind out of the northwest with gusts up to 35 mph that will allow our temperatures to rise quickly into the 60s and 70s this afternoon.

A few clouds will move in by this evening across Western New England and thicken as a warm front approaches the region from the west. We end up with cloudy skies tonight, lows in the 40s to around 50 and a chance for spotty showers after midnight. These showers and/or sprinkles will impact Sunday morning but most should be gone by late morning, giving way to a mostly sunny sky, for the exception of Maine, where clouds and showers will linger until the evening.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of our 10-day with highs in the 70s and cooler at the coast with the possibility of a sea breeze.

Monday stays mild with highs in the 50s north, 60s south with another round for spotty showers as a cold front slides through the region. By Tuesday, high pressure is in control with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 60. It turns much cooler Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s and a slight chance for showers with mountain snow possible over Vermont and New Hampshire Wednesday night into Thursday.

Several disturbances will move through New England with a chance for more showers later in the week but it doesn’t look like a washout.

Mother’s Day weekend won’t be as nice as this one, as it looks to stay active but the weather evolves and changes often so make sure to stay tuned to our First Alert 10-day forecast.