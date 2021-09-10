Weather Likely to Blame for Provincetown Plane Crash

A plane crash with seven people on board in Provincetown, Massachusetts, was likely caused by the weather, officials said.

No one was killed in the crash at Provincetown Airport, which involved a Cape Air flight, according to Town Manager Alex Morse, who said weather conditions "caused an issue with the landing."

Cape Air confirmed the crash of Flight 2072, saying that the plane had been flying from Boston Logan International Airport with seven people on board, including six passengers and one crew member, and "exited the runway" at Provincetown.

Scanner audio obtained by NBC 10 Boston described the two-engine Cessna being consumed by flames after it veered off the runway and crashed into the nearby woods.

"The plane is on Race Point road before the entrance to the airport, fully engulfed," dispatch said through the radio. "[We're] going to need at least three ambulances."

The pilot and six passengers on board the Cape Air flight were then rescued and rushed to the hospital.

Images shared by an eyewitness to NBC10 Boston show the aftermath of the accident: an aircraft severely damaged and burned.

"The firefighters came, we saw it from the other side," said a witness who saw smoke coming from the crash site.

The witness had to wait four hours on Race Point Road for crews to clear the scene before he could go home.

"We were in the parking lot by the beach and then we saw that people started rushing to watch it and the firefighters came quickly and put that out," he added.

The airline didn't immediately provide any details on any potential injuries, but anyone who believes they had a loved one on the plane was asked to call Empathia Family Assistance Number 888-253-4115 or 209-208-6717.

"Please help us keep the line available for those who truly need it," the airline said.

The conditions of the people on board remained unknown Thursday night.

The FAA confirmed it was investigating the crash, which took place about 4 p.m. involving a Cape Air Cessna 402 plane.

Wellfleet firefighters said they were assisting the Provincetown Fire Department with the crash in the popular Cape Cod tourist destination.

Many emergency vehicles could be seen near where the crash took place.