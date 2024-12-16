Brawl breaks out at 2-year-old's birthday party in Webster

Officers from multiple police departments were called in to break up a brawl that broke out at a 2-year-old's birthday party in Webster, Massachusetts, last month, leading to several arrests.

Webster police said it started around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 30, when officers were called to Everett Avenue for a large fight in the street. Police were able to break up the initial disturbance, and those involved agreed to go back inside their apartment.

However, 10 minutes later police were called back to the address for a fight inside a second-floor apartment. Six officers responded and learned a fight had started at a toddler's birthday party.

While officers were at the apartment a man, later identified as 27-year-old Jordan Campos of Worcester, came in and tried to fight another man inside. When officers tried to break it up, police say Campos turned on them, hitting an officer in the chest and grabbing at his right pocket. Officers eventually used a Taser to get him under control.

Meanwhile, according to police, other people entered the apartment and tried to stop police from arresting Campos. Two more officers were attacked in the struggle, police said, prompting dispatchers, who could not get through to the officers in the chaos, to call for mutual aid. Officers from Douglas, Auburn, Oxford, Dudley, Southbridge, Sutton, Leicester, Worcester, and the Massachusetts State Police all responded to assist.

In the end, Campos was arrested and charged with disorderly Conduct (subsequent offense), disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and assault and battery attempting to disarm a police officer.

Two other people are also facing charges - Marylin Lopez, 27, of Webster was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and keeper of a disorderly household. Franklin Baez, 28, of Worcester, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.