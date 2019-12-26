Webster Church to Give Parishioners $30K in Cash, Challenges Them to Help Others

A Massachusetts church is reportedly challenging its parishioners to pay it forward as they distribute $30,000 among the 170 families who attend their services.

Rev. Luke Veronis of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Webster made the astonishing announcement during a service last month, according to the Telegram & Gazette. He said the church would distribute $30,000 to its members, depending on their family's size.

Families will be given $100 to $300 in an envelope, and are encouraged to use that money to help a person in need.

“This is a gift from God. This is a gift from our church. Don’t judge whether they deserve it or not,” Rev. Veronis told the Telegram & Gazette.

The families will be given the cash in three different shifts: the first recipients were already given their share on Nov. 24, the second will get their share in mid-January and the last one will get the cash sometime around Easter.