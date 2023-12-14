Webster

Police seek woman seen on video struggling to steal packages on Webster porch

The woman may have taken other packages from other homes on Harris and Elms streets, Webster police said

A woman was caught on camera struggling to steal packages from a home in Webster, Massachusetts, this week and now is wanted by police, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Harris Street, Webster police said. They shared video of the packages being taken, with the robber seen repeatedly dropping the packages.

The woman may have taken other packages from other homes on Harris and Elms streets, Webster police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or is a "victim of this Grinch," as Webster police said in the post, was asked to call them at 508-943-1212.

Commenters on the Webster police Facebook page were identifying a woman as the person in the video, but police indicated the person they were naming wasn't the person stealing packages.

