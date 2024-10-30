Man accused of trying to entice 15-year-old into sex in Webster

A Massachusetts man is accused of trying to entice a 15-year-old into sex after he allegedly approached the teen in Webster.

John Kelley, a 59-year-old Dudley resident, was arrested and charged with enticement of a child under 16 for sex or violence and assault and battery.

Webster police said the investigation began when the 15-year-old approached a police officer, who was working a trick-or-treating event on Main Street, on Friday. The teen told the officer that he'd been approached by a man in the parking lot of Jimmy's Convenience Store. The man allegedly waved the teen over and asked him if he was gay and if he wanted to "hang out." He also asked if he wanted to meet him later in the evening.

At some point during the interaction, police say the man shook the teen's hand and rubbed it inappropriately.

The teen recorded the conversation and the license plate of the man's car, according to police. The plates came back to Kelley.

Kelley agreed to come to the police station for an interview, where investigators say he admitted to approaching the teen, getting his phone number, and calling him. Police believe he was trying to entice the teen into his car for "some type of sexual encounter."

Kelley was arraigned earlier this week. Bail was set at $5,000.