Wednesday Marks Gov. Baker's Final Full Day in Office

Wednesday marks Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's final full day in office, as he prepares to pass the torch to Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Thursday.

Baker, though, has a full day ahead, as he wraps up business in the corner office on Beacon Hill.

Once the day is out, Baker will walk out of the State House one final time as governor of the Bay State. He plans to take a couple of months off, before taking over as the next NCAA president in March.

Over the past few days, Baker has reflected on his time in office — touting his success at taking the state budget from a billion-dollar deficit to a multi-billion dollar surplus, delivering on infrastructure projects and housing reform, while also lamenting how the COVID-19 pandemic upended his second term agenda.

He and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito have a message of thanks for the people of the Commonwealth.

“It is our fervent hope that your generosity never waivers, it is truly what makes you special, and it’s the foundation upon which we can continue to build great communities and a great Commonwealth," Baker said during a farewell address Tuesday. "We are deeply grateful the gifts you’ve given us over these past eight years, and I want you to know that you will be sorely missed by the two of us and by our teams.”

The ceremonial transfer of power will be Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

Governor Baker is scheduled to take his ‘lone walk’ out of the State House starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Then, on Thursday morning, Maura Healey will be sworn in as the next governor, alongside incoming Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

Finally, on Thursday night, there will be the inaugural celebration at the TD Garden, featuring a lineup of performers.

Governor Baker said while he’ll miss the job, he’s looking forward to shutting his phone off and taking some time at home.