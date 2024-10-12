Weekend forecast: Enjoy the sunshine Saturday, get ready for rain on Sunday

Plans for the weekend? Well, make sure you pack your sunglasses and an umbrella! Let’s discuss.

As we move through this Saturday, enjoy the sunshine! We’re tracking high temperatures in the upper 60s. It’s going to be a nice day for any outdoor activities you might have planned.

It’s also a great weekend to check out the last few days of the Topsfield Fair or take a drive to see some fall foliage in the region.

In fact, if you plan to go leaf peeping, this is the weekend to do it in northern New England. There are a few areas in Northern New Hampshire, Vermont and near the Crown of Maine that are past peak for fall colors, according to the fall foliage report from Explore Fall. Here in the Bay State, our leaves are definitely beginning to change. There is a more noticeable difference toward central and western Massachusetts where the foliage is at moderate to high levels. So, enjoy the view!

By Sunday, though, you’ll need your umbrella and a jacket. A frontal system will push into our area, giving way to cloudy skies and periods of rain. The rain will be on and off Sunday but likely ramping up in coverage by evening. It will be a cool rain with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Scattered rain will continue overnight into Monday as a cold front swings through Boston. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. High temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 60s on Monday.

Then, grab your jacket again! High temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s Tuesday through Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Have a good weekend!