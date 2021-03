A new arts market will be open weekly in Boston's Copley Square, organizers announced Wednesday.

The Boston Open Market will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays between May and November.

"In partnership with the Friends of Copley Square this new weekly arts market will feature over 75 handmade artisans, artists and designers from around New England," a message on the website read.

Click here for more information or to apply as a vendor.