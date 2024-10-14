Well-known local chef closing all her restaurants, popular Vermont eatery opening in Mass.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 7 and October 13.
The Skinny Pancake Is Opening at Northshore Mall in Peabody
A Vermont-based group of dining spots known in part for their crepes will be opening their first outlet in the Greater Boston area.
Full Story
Kismet Opens in Cambridge's Huron Village
A local bread maker based in Cambridge has opened its very own cafe.
Full Story
Barbara Lynch to Close Her Two Remaining Restaurants -- No. 9 Park in Boston's Beacon Hill and B&G Oysters in the South End
One of the best-known chefs/restaurateurs in the local area is shutting down her last remaining restaurants.
Full Story
Việt Citron in Burlington Is Expanding, Opening a New Location in Somerville
A Vietnamese restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston is expanding to a second location.
Full Story
Local
Sapporo Ramen Closing Porter Square, Brookline Locations as It Gets Ready to Open at CanalSide Food Hall
A local group of ramen spots is going through changes, as it has closed one location and will soon close another--though it will open an outlet at a new food hall.
Full Story
[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)