Well-known local chef closing all her restaurants, popular Vermont eatery opening in Mass.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 7 and October 13.

The Skinny Pancake Is Opening at Northshore Mall in Peabody

A Vermont-based group of dining spots known in part for their crepes will be opening their first outlet in the Greater Boston area.

Full Story



Kismet Opens in Cambridge's Huron Village

A local bread maker based in Cambridge has opened its very own cafe.

Full Story



Barbara Lynch to Close Her Two Remaining Restaurants -- No. 9 Park in Boston's Beacon Hill and B&G Oysters in the South End

One of the best-known chefs/restaurateurs in the local area is shutting down her last remaining restaurants.

Full Story



Việt Citron in Burlington Is Expanding, Opening a New Location in Somerville

A Vietnamese restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston is expanding to a second location.

Full Story

Sapporo Ramen Closing Porter Square, Brookline Locations as It Gets Ready to Open at CanalSide Food Hall

A local group of ramen spots is going through changes, as it has closed one location and will soon close another--though it will open an outlet at a new food hall.

Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]





Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)



