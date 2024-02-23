Well-known local chef opening new dining and drinking spot near South Station

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dining and drinking spot may be on its way to a space near South Station in Boston, and a well-known local chef and restaurateur appears to be involved.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, a restaurant tentatively called SJ's is looking to open on Atlantic Avenue, with the address indicating that it would be moving into a building in the Leather District. The notice says that the place would have various dining areas and a bar in one large room and it would also have a seasonal patio, and the manager listed is Sarah Hutson of Stillwater in downtown Boston and Sloane's in Allston. Little other information on the place has been given, but expect more to come out about the spot late next week once the meeting takes place.

The address for SJ's would be 745 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, MA, 02111.

