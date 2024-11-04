Boston restaurant talk

Well-known local chef opening new restaurant at Time Out Market Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

(Boston, MA, 05/06/14) Executive chef Brian Poe of Estelle’s. He learned to cook from his late mom ? who was blind. With a picture of him his sister and mother Patricia and his peanut butter chocolate pie, which was one of his mom’s favorite dishes on Tuesday, May 06, 2014. (Staff photo by Matt Stone) (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A well-known local chef and restaurateur is opening a new dining spot in a Boston food hall.

According to an article from Time Out, POE-Lenta is getting ready to open at Time Out Market Boston in the city's Fenway neighborhood early this month, with Brian Poe being behind it along with business partner Guillermo Guzman, who is chef de cuisine at Poe's Tip Tap Room and Crane River Cheese Club in Beacon Hill. The new spot will offer Italian fare including such items as roasted tomato soup, wild game ragu, and a prosciutto sandwich, and Guzman's brother Sergio and stepdaughter Suri are involved with the place as well.

More information on POE-Lenta will be posted to the Instagram page for Time Out Market Boston, which is at https://www.instagram.com/timeoutmarketboston

