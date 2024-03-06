Well-known restaurateur opening new Italian restaurant at Royal Sonesta in Cambridge

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new Italian dining spot is on its way to a riverside space in Cambridge, and a well-known local restaurateur is behind it.

According to a press release, Seth Greenberg (Mistral, Mooo Seaport, Serafina Seaport, Serafina Back Bay) is planning to open MonteVerdi at The Royal Sonesta Boston, which is located along the Charles River on Edward H. Land Boulevard. The upcoming spot will feature a mix of traditional and modern Italian dishes along with beer, wine, and cocktails, and the space will include an outdoor terrace with views of the Charles as well as a private dining room.

If all goes as planned, MonteVerdi will open sometime in May and will initially offer dinner service and a weekend brunch, while lunch service and a raw bar will be added at a later date.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The address for MonteVerdi (and The Royal Sonesta Boston) is 40 Edwin H Land Boulevard, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The web page for the hotel can be found at https://www.sonesta.com/royal-sonesta/ma/cambridge/royal-sonesta-boston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)