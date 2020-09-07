Local

Missing Boater Recovered From Longfellow Pond, Wellesley Police Say

Wellesley police say they received a 911 call just before 4 p.m. on Labor Day for a report of a missing boater after a canoe capsized.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Authorities say they have recovered the missing boater they were searching for in Longfellow Pond after a canoe capsized.

Wellesley police say the person was taken to a local hospital. Officials did not provide any information on the person's condition.

Police received a 911 call just before 4 p.m. on Labor Day for a reported water rescue after a canoe capsized in Wellesley, Massachusetts. One person was reported to have gone under the water and had not resurfaced, police said.

The Westborough Fire Department said on Twitter their dive unit had responded to the pond for a reported drowning.

Police asked people to avoid the area of Oakland Street, Standish Road and Longfellow Pond as they conducted their search.

No other information was immediately available.

